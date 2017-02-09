NSU Swim Team Breaks More Records

Wolves Swimming Results

On the second day of the NSIC Swimming Championships, NSU continued to impress in Rochester, MN. The team set four freshman records, two NSIC records, and made two NCAA B Cuts. Freshmen records were nabbed by Edda Skoric in the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard IM, as well as Karlie Brown in the 100 yard butterfly and the 400 yard IM. Hannah Kastigar broke the 400 IM and 100 fly NSIC records, advancing to finals.

In the 400 yard IM finals, Kastigar was crowned as the winner with a time of 4:18.00. The time would beat out the second place opponent by 10.68, as well as her previous school record of 4:18.03 seconds. Teammate Karlie Brown finished 5th. Competing in the 100 yard butterfly, Kastigar earned another victory and school record. Skoric went on to represent NSU in the 200 yard freestyle A finals. The freshman tallied a 2nd place finish, breaking Kastigar’s school record from earlier this season. Junior Kayla Sproles finished on top of the B finalist group with a 9th place finish overall. In the final event of the night; the 400 yard medley relay; Skoric, Kastigar, Karlie Brown, and Kayla Sproles finished in 4th place. After day two, the Wolves moved up two notches to 4th place with 236 team points.