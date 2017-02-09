Presentation to host French students

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Presentation College will welcome 23 French students to their campus today. The group from Notre Dame de la Paix in Lorient, France, are coming as part of a student exchange program. The group will be in Aberdeen until Feb. 22.

Jacey Holst, a senior Communications student at PC, has played a role in lining up the visit.

While here, the students will be able to experience everything from a PC basketball game to a trip to Mount Rushmore.

The students will be living off campus with host families, including PC staff members.

Holst said the visit is an opportunity for both the local students and the visiting students to learn about each other’s cultures.