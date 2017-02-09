Sioux Falls Thrive designed to help workforce development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – A Sioux Falls group is futuristic in how it looks at workforce development which in turn will help the city continue to grow.

Sioux Falls Thrive was developed out of a concern for businesses being able to fill the positions they will need to meet consumer demand. Candy Hanson is with the group and calls the initiative a cradle-to-career effort.

One of the immediate needs discovered by Sioux Falls Thrive according to Hanson is that many families live in poverty, which directly affects their chances at success.

Hanson says workforce development affects all grades of employment from highly skilled to entry level.

Additionally the focus for Sioux Falls Thrive expands beyond what happens inside the classroom to also include all aspects of children’s lives.