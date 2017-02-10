Are we on? (Dave Vilhauer blog)

In this day and age of specialization, I appreciate high school students who are willing to try more than one thing. I always take notice of those basketball players who happen to join the band to provide entertainment while still wearing their jerseys.

I have known for a long time that many athletes are also active in other extra-curricular activities. That point was driven home again this week when I attended a music contest that my son was involved in. As I walked down the hallways, I noticed one athlete after another, some who I have interviewed on my sports shows and others who I will interview. In fact, I sat right next to a past state cross country champion.

I admire teenagers who aren’t afraid to try something that may not be what they are best at. In small schools, that is often a way of life because of a shortage of students, but it still takes somebody out of their comfort zone. Everybody is gifted differently, but it is so refreshing to see athletes try other extra-curricular activities or simply other sports.

That the star basketball or volleyball player is out for a sport like track and field is not lost on me. That individual may not run the fastest, the jump the highest or throw the farthest, but the fact that they are out there competing for their team speaks volumes to me.

I still remember Webster’s Logan Storley playing football for the Bearcats despite being the top-rated wrestler in the nation. Let that sink in for a moment. I said the top-rated wrestler in the nation, any weight, any sized school.

On the surface, Logan had little to gain by playing football. He already had a future charted out as a wrestler for the University of Minnesota. In fact, if anything he risked injury, being the main ballhandler who often got gang tackled whenever he touched the ball. Yet there he was, each Friday night on the gridiron, helping his high school team any way that he could.

Those things stick with me. It tells me a lot about what is inside a person and the kind of teammate they are.

We live in a time where so many gifted athletes or musicians don’t want to risk embarrassment or failure by trying something else. I applaud the college coaches who have come out and said they will not recruit a one-sport athlete.

Again, these high school kids are not all gifted with the same skill set. A select few appear to be good at everything, while others sometimes struggle to find success at anything. But for me, the real winners are those who are willing to try different things and put their selfish pride aside for the betterment of their school and for their classmates.