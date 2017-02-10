Cross Country Scholar Honors for NSU

NEW ORLEANS, LA (NSUWolves.com) – The USTFCCCA release Thursday the 2016 Cross Country Scholar Teams and Athletes of the year. The NSU women as well as two individuals landed on the 2016 list. A total of 164 institutions earned Scholar Team honors, with 110 of those schools seeing both of their men’s and women’s programs pick up the award.

The Northern State women’s team notched a 3.69 GPA for the fall of 2016. The mark is the seventh highest of any NCAA Division II program. 2016 marks the 21st consecutive season with the Wolves on the list. Individuals named to the Scholar Athlete team were Lindsey Gast and Hannah Kastigar .

The individual All-Academic honor was awarded to those athletes who have compiled a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 and finished among the top 30 percent of eligible runners at his or her regional championships and/or the top half of the field at the NCAA Championships.