Governor says retirement system bill significant

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The first few bills to make it through the 2017 session of the South Dakota legislature have landed on Governor Dennis Daugaard’s desk.

The Governor signed HB1016, a bill dealing with cost of living adjustments for the state retirement system. Daugaard says it is a big deal.

Daugaard says the state retirement system has always been careful and conservative.

Daugaard says the changes will allow the state retirement system board to make changes more quickly as needed.

Daugaard says it is one of the most significant bills that will pass through the legislature this year.