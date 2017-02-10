No plan yet for repeal of Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – Several republican Senators said this week that there is no plan yet for repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and not much discussion of any replacement plans.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says there are a lot of ideas floating around.

Rounds says it will take some time for a plan to make its way through Congress.

Rounds says they have told Trump Administration officials not to expect quick results.

President Trump said last month that he thought a replacement could be in place “in a few weeks.”