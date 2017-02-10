Northern MBB Player Earns Student-Athlete Honor

The 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Teams have been released to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Landing on the District 7 first team is NSU senior Mack Arvidson.

Arvidson has started all 24 games in his senior campaign, leading the team averaging 16.2 points per game. Of those 24 games, he has tallied 22 in double figures with a season and career high 37 versus MSU Moorhead. His 388 season points have moved him one step closer to 1,000 point threshold, as he currently has 936 in his career. In 2016-17, Arvidson is shooting 45.2 percent from the floor, 42.6 percent from the arc, and 77.1 percent from the foul line. The senior is currently leading the 18-6 Wolves in points (388), scoring average (16.2), and 3-point field goals made (80). He also ranks 11th nationally and second in the league with 80 made 3-pointers this season. Arvidson is working towards his master’s degree in Sport Performance and Leadership, following the completion of his bachelor’s degree in Sports Marketing and Business Administration.

The Academic All-District® teams include student-athletes divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. The Division II and III Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2016-17 DII and DIII Academic All-America® teams program. First Team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America® honorees will be selected later this month.