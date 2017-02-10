Northern Wrestlers Drop Dual in Mankato

MANKATO, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State wrestling team dropped a 38-6 battle versus Minnesota State on the road this evening. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 4-11 overall and 0-6 in conference action, while the Mavericks improve to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in the NSIC.

The Wolves fell into an early deficit, going down 0-19 after the first four matches. MSU earned victories from a decision, a fall, a forfeit and a major decision.

Tyler Stenberg entered competition in the 149-pound weight class to tally Northern State’s first victory of the night. Stenberg took down nationally ranked opponent, Daniel Close, 6-2 in a decision to give the Wolves their first three points of the match. The win would account for Stenberg’s 20th of the season.

NSU went on to drop the next four matches in following weight classes, falling to 3-38 in the dual. Senior Joe Gomez looked to earn some points back for the Wolves in the final match of the night.

Gomez won the 5-0 decision over Matt Blome to close out the night, however in favor of the Mavericks. Gomez recorded a takedown, reversal and a riding time point to earn a win in the 197-point match. The senior is now two victories away from 100 career wins.

The Wolves will return home to Wachs Arena next weekend to face U-Mary on Friday and Minot State on Saturday. Both duals will begin at 7 p.m.