Wolves’ Swimmers Keep Up Impressive Times on Day Three

ROCHESTER, MN (NSUWolves.com) – Of the 27 swims in the prelim session of the NSIC Championships, NSU posted 22 season best times, 15 personal records, two freshman records, one school record and two NCAA B cuts. In the first race, Kalina Emaus finished on top for the Wolves, nabbing eighth overall with a time of 5:15.64 in the 500 yard free. Josie Gillund also advanced to B finals in the event with a 13th place finish, while Maida Walters moved on to C finals with an 18th place finish.

The Wolves tacked on four more finalists in the 100 yard backstroke, where Edda Skoric advanced to A finals with a time of 57.48 for sixth place overall. Skoric took down the 2014 school record of 57.56. Harris advanced to B finals, completing the race in 59.38. Both Jamie Fuse and Sierra Ohm s would also go on to participate in the C finals.

In the 100 yard breaststroke, Kady Harris finished seventh overall with a 1:06.61 swim to advance to A finals. Eliza Jacob also finished top-16 in the event, earning a spot in B finals. Johanna Wahl, Kamie Wagar and Makyl Ziegler would go on to swim in the C finals as well.

Hannah Kastigar defeated all opponents in the final prelim event, the 200 yard butterfly. The junior hit the wall at 2:02.04 to beat out 17 other swimmers. Teammate Kalina Emaus nabbed a fourth place overall finish to join Kastigar in the A finals by finishing the race in 2:10.53. Karlie Brown , Gentry Musgrove and Camille Kawasaki would also advance for NSU.

From the finals session, Kalina Emaus began the 500 yard freestyle relay with a six place finish of 5:13.53, shaving 2.11 seconds off her prelim time. Josie Gillund placed 12th overall with a time of 5:18.29 in the B finals.

Freshman Edda Skoric continued the momentum for the Wolves with a seventh place spot in the 100 yard backstroke (58.59). Kady Harris grabbed another 12th place finish in the same race, finishing in 59.53. The freshman transitioned into the A finals of the 100 yard breaststroke to pick up a sixth place finish (1:06.31). Eliza Jacob also tallied points for NSU with a 16th place finish in the 100 yard race.

Hannah Kastigar picked up her fourth title of the championships in the 200 yard butterfly, nearing her own school record with a 1:58.92 finish and sealing a NCAA A cut time. NSU’s Karlie Brown finished on top of B finalists by hitting the wall at 2:13.45, while Gentry Musgrove earned 15th place overall (2:18.72).

The Wolves closed out the night with a victory in the 800 yard freestyle relay. Edda Skoric , Kayla Sproles , Kalina Emaus and Hannah Kastigar shattered the school record with a 7:42.01 finish, shaving off 13.24 seconds off the previous record set this season. The second NSU relay team with Kady Harris , Ashley Dunn , and Eliza Jacob tallied an eighth place finish in the event for NSU (8:01.55).

The Wolves remain in fourth place after the third day of the championships with 392 team points. St. Cloud State has maintained possession of first place with 744 team points. The last day of action will begin tomorrow, with prelims at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m.