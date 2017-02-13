Aberdeen Wings Keep on Flying Past Opponents

FRIDAY

MN Magicians

Aberdeen Wings 5-2

The Aberdeen Wings snared a 5-2 win over the MIN Magicians at the Odde Friday. The Wings were out-shot, 39-38, with Minnesota piling up 21 shots in the final frame. Aberdeen saw Carson Dimoff put two in the back of the net, while Tyler Bossert, Logan Jenuwine, and Carter Roo each scored once. Jenuwine added two helpers, and Kevin Fitzgerald had three.

SATURDAY

MN Magicians

Aberdeen Wings 4-1

The Wings made it 7-in-a-row with a 4-1 win over the Magicians on Saturday. Each team had 35 shots on goal and went 0/3 on the power play. Logan Jenuwine scored twice in the opening frame for Aberdeen, and the team would cruise from there. Filip Dusek & Gage Mackie notched the other Wings goals, while Carson Dimoff & Kevin Fitzgerald had two assists apiece.