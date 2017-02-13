Bills deal with medical marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – A pair of bills dealing with the decriminalization of certain amounts of medical marijuana comes before the Senate Judiciary Committee early Tuesday morning in Pierre.

The two bills are SB 95 and 157. New Approach South Dakota is backing the bills, and state director Melissa Mentele of Emery says that if passed, they would be a victory for South Dakotans who rely on medical cannabis. Mentele is calling SB 157 the “safe haven bill.”

She adds that the bill does not put any legalization into place into the state; it only puts in a protection.

The second bill, SB 95, would remove cannabidiol oil; oil derived from cannabis, from a schedule 1 drug and allows it to be sold in the state. Mentele says the oil is already sold in South Dakota.

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd of Sioux Falls doesn’t think the bills will gain much traction this session.

A third medical marijuana bill, SB 129 which would revise the penalty for ingestion of marijuana, has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.