Fatal fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – An early morning house fire has left one person dead in Sioux Falls.

An officer on patrol discovered the fire and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, in the 3400 block of North 10th Ave.

The first arriving fire crew reported heavy smoke coming from a single family home.

Battalion Chief Matt McAreavey says the crew immediately found the lone occupant in the home who was taken from the home but had sustained fatal injuries.

Due to the extensive spreading of the fire, it took crews 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The house sustained major fire damage. No firefighters or other emergency personnel injuries were reported

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Chief McAreavey says it is important to have a pre-determined plan of escape in case of a fire:

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind our residents and visitors to have an escape plan in case of an emergency. Escape plans should include two means of egress and should be practiced regularly.