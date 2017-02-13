John Randle to speak at Boys & Girls Club Banquet

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Boys & Girls Club of the Aberdeen Area is bringing in former Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle for its Annual Awards Banquet.

The event takes place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Dakota Event Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Randle, a six-time All-Pro selection, led the National Football League with 15 1/2 sacks during the 1997 season.

Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Mike Herman is excited about having Randle come to Aberdeen.

Randle is another in a long-line of notable figures the club has brought to the Hub City.

Herman said Randle has a great story to share.

There will be a silent auction at the event and Randle will sign items as well, according to Herman.

While ticket sales are at an all-time high, Herman said that there are tickets still for sale.