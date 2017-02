PIERRE, S.D. (KSOO) – South Dakota Lawmakers are weighing in on the session up to this point. Senate Majority leader Blake Curd:

Representative Lee Qualm says he is also committed to reaching across party lines to work together. He anticipates the work to be completed yet this session.Law

Qualm says it is possible more ethics reform considerations could be possible with a summer study.

The last day of session before the legislative recess is March 10.