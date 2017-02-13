Lederman elected Chairman of Republican Party

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – Former State Senator Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes has been elected Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Lederman defeated incumbent Chair Pam Roberts at the state central committee meeting Saturday in Pierre.

Lederman says the state party seems to be catching up with the national party.

Lederman says he doesn’t believe there is a split in the party.

Lederman says he wants to push a consistent message.

Roberts was endorsed by Governor Dennis Daugaard, and had the support of the state’s Congressional delegation.