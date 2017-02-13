Northern Hoops Squads Go 3-1 in Final Home Weekend of Regular Season

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State University women’s basketball team bounced back after last weekend’s loss to Winona State to claim their largest margin of victory of the 2016-17 season with an 83-52 win over Minnesota Crookston. The Wolves improve to 17-6 overall and 13-6 in the NSIC, while the Golden Eagles drop to 6-17 overall and 6-13 in league play.

The Golden Eagles were first to notch a bucket in the contest, however NSU responded with 12 unanswered points, and went on to close out the quarter with a 26-18 lead. The two teams headed into the half with the Wolves up by 12 points.

Northern State added 27 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth to seal the 29-point victory from home. As a unit, the Wolves shot 54.3 percent from field goal range, 33.3 percent from the arc and 50.0 percent from the charity stripe, while collecting 42 points in the paint, 24 points off turnovers, 17 second chance points and 19 points off the bench. The NSU defense held Minnesota Crookston to 29.6 percent from the floor.

Miranda Ristau led the team with 26 points, nearing her career-high of 27. Ristau shot 12-17 from field goal range and also recorded seven rebounds. Jill Conrad tallied 18 points for the Wolves, followed by Paige Waytashek with ten. Brianna Kusler led the team in two categories, nabbing eight rebounds and five assists on the night. The freshman also picked up eight points and one steal for the Wolves.

The Northern State University men’s basketball team pulled out the 85-80 overtime victory over Minnesota Crookston on Friday evening from Wachs Arena. With the win the Wolves improve to 19-6 overall and 15-4 in the league, heading into the final three games of the regular season.

The Northern State men trailed a majority of the game to the Golden Eagles however rallied in the final minutes of the second half, pushing the game to overtime. The NSU fans were on their feet, as the Wolves took the lead in the opening seconds of the first overtime period.

The Golden Eagles crept within two of the Wolves, however NSU held on after a smart play by junior DJ Pollard . Pollard fouled Harrison Cleary of UMC with five seconds remaining forcing the Golden Eagles to the foul line with a 3-point deficit. Cleary led UMC with 33 points and three made baskets from beyond the arc. The freshman missed both from the line, forcing Minnesota Crookston to foul Gabe King and keep their hopes alive. King quickly sunk both free-throws and sealed the 5-point victory for the Wolves.

Logan Doyle led the Wolves with 23 points and a career high 20 rebounds in the win. The junior shot 69.3 percent from the floor and added a career high six blocks. DJ Pollard was second on the team with 15 points and seven rebounds, while adding three blocks of his own. Ian Smith and Mack Arvidson rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Wolves with 12 and 11 points respectively, while Smith also notched a career high with a team second best 15 boards.

King matched Pollard’s mark of three blocks in the game, a career high for the freshman and added four points and two rebounds. Carter Evans and Justin Decker led the Wolves off the bench with eight points each, while Bo Fries and Jonny Dahl each tallied two.

In the win, the Wolves shot 42.0 percent from the floor and 72.4 percent from the foul line. They tallied a season second best 42 points in the paint, and added 18 second chance points and 20 points off the bench. NSU continued their season strength of rebounding, notching 55 boards to the Golden Eagles 40.

The Northern State women’s basketball closed out their final home series with a sweep, defeating Bemidji State 76-55. With the win, the Wolves improve 18-6 overall and 14-6 in the NSIC, while the Beavers drop to 6-18 overall and 17-3 in conference play.

Northern State created an early scoring gap, taking an eight point lead after the first ten minutes of action. Bemidji State responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Wolves 17-15. The two teams headed into the half with a score of 36-30.

The Wolves exploded for 20 points in the final two quarters and held the Beavers to just 25 to seal the 21-point victory.

As a unit, NSU shot 45.9 percent from field goal range, 23.1 percent from the three-point arc and 77.3 percent from the charity stripe, while recording 40 points in the paint, 14 points off turnovers, 15 second chance points and 21 points off the bench.

Miranda Ristau led the Wolves, shooting 10-of14 from the floor with 26 points. Ristau also nabbed five rebounds and a career-high ten blocks. Jill Conrad was the second Wolf to finish in double-digits, collecting 16 points and five rebounds. Paige Waytashek and Brynn Flakus nabbed nine and eight points respectively.

Both Bethany Crosswait and Brianna Kusler picked up four assists, while Paige Waytashek ended the night with a team-high two steals.

The Wolves will wrap up regulation play on the road next weekend, facing Minnesota Duluth at 6 p.m. on Friday and St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

After a seven game win streak, the Northern State University men’s basketball team fell to Bemidji State, 63-59, in the final regular season home game of 2017. The Wolves drop to 19-7 overall and 15-5 in the NSIC.

The Wolves led 40-37 at the half, however scored just 19 points in the second half as the Beavers notched 26 to take the lead and the game. Northern shot a season low 32.4 percent from the floor and reached the foul line just five times in the loss. The Wolves did out-rebound the Beavers 48-44 in the game, notching 17 offensive boards and nine second chance points. NSU recorded 26 points in the paint and ten points off turnovers in the game.

Ian Smith led the team with 23 points, shooting 9-of-19 from the floor and 3-of-6 from the arc. Smith also notched a team leading two assists and team second best nine boards. Logan Doyle led the team in rebounds for the second straight night with 17 total, 12 of which coming in the final 20 minutes. The junior added a team leading five blocks as well.

DJ Pollard and Mack Arvidson were the final Wolves in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively. Pollard pulled down six rebounds and recorded two steals, while Arvidson dished out a team leading two assists and recorded three rebounds. Gabe King added five team points, while Carter Evans and Jonny Dahl notched two points each in the game.

The Wolves will round out the regular season next weekend at Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State. NSU will face the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. on Friday and the Huskies and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

