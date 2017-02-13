Northern Track & Field Squads Compete Over the Weekend

BROOKINGS, SD (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State University track and field teams opened the first day of the SDSU Indoor Classic with 11 top-15 finishes and one school record. Sophomore Hanneke Oosterwegel broke her own school record yet again in the 200m dash, with a time of 24.66 in this outing.

Oosterwegel took third overall in the 200m as the top NCAA Division II finisher in the event. Sasha Hovind led the Northern State distance runners in the 5000m running, finishing in fourth overall with a time of 17:04.20. The senior’s time moves her into the top-15 nationally in the event. Dakotah Bullen was close behind in 13th with a personal record time of 17:41.76.

Tessa Adelmann led the women’s throwers in the shot put finishing in eighth overall with an 11.70m toss. Jess Vernon notched a top-15 finish in the shot put, throwing 11.21m on her first attempt. Autumn Schulz posted a strong showing in the weight throw finishing sixth overall. Schulz threw 15.05m on her third attempt of the day.

Luke Wietgrefe was the first on the men’s side to crack into the top-15, finishing fifth overall in the 600m run. Wietgrefe finished with a time of 1:21.22. Zachary Ulmer and Adam Leach led the men in the 1,000m run finishing in third and seventh respectively with personal record times. Ulmer hit the line at 2:30.70, while Leach followed in 2:32.31. Both Tanner Peltier and Clay Danielson tallied personal records in the 5000m, with times of 16:16. 42 and 16:09.84 respectively.

Bryce LeBlanc led the men in the shot put finishing sixth with a 13.78m toss. Gage Rayman followed in seventh with a 13.61m mark.

The Northern State University track and field team saw one school record fall in the second day of action from the SDSU Indoor Classic. Zachary Ulmer broke the 800m record with a time of 1:54.49. As a team the Wolves tallied two top-15 finishes on the men’s side and another two on the women’s side.

Hanneke Oosterwegel notched the first top-15 finish for the NSU women taking tenth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.97. The women’s 4×400 meter relay broke the 4-minute mark finishing in 3:59.03 which is just over two seconds off the current school record. The team of Madison Barnes , Molly Wynn , Mackenzie Cruzen , and Oosterwegel finished ninth overall in the event.

Itoitz Rodriguez opened the day for the NSU men, finishing ninth in the 400m dash with a time of 49.03. Ulmer notched his first school record of his career finishing 18th in the 800m run. His time of 1:54.49 bested the two year old school record of 1:55.86 set by Brandon Krein in 2015. He was also the top NSIC finisher in the event. The men’s 4×400 meter relay notched an eighth place finish overall. The team of Rodriguez, Zach Six , Isaiha Fletcher , and Luke Wietgrefe finished with a time of 3:20.07. The men were even closer to the school record missing the mark by just .12 of second in a strong outing.

MANKATO, MN – Four Wolves competed for the Wolves in the first day of the NSIC men’s heptathlon competing in the 60m dash, long jump, shot put, and high jump. Deshonn Brown leads the team sitting fifth overall with 2,663 points. TJ Hochstetler is 13th with 2,466 points, while Kelson Brewer and Bryce Malsam sit 17th and 19th overall with 2,161 points and 1,944 points respectively.

Brown kicked off the day with a 7.69 second time in the 60m dash. He went on to jump 6.43m in the long jump and matched his personal record of 2.09m in the high jump. Brown also tallied a 9.25m throw in the shot put.

Hochstetler opened competition with a 60m dash tome of 7.58. The junior jumped 6.03m in the long jump and 1.88m in the high jump. He also threw 10.07m in the shot put.

Freshmen Brewer and Malsam took on the first NSIC multi of their careers. Brewer ran a 7.56 in the 60m dash and threw 8.49m in the shot put, while Malsam ran a 7.41 and threw 9.89m. In the jumping events, Brewer jumped 5.95m in the long jump and 1.64m in the high jump, while Malsam cleared 1.91m in the high jump.

