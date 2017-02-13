NSU Swimmers Finish 4th in Impressive Fashion

ROCHESTER, MN (NSUWolves.com) – On the last day of the NSIC Swimming Championships, 13 individual Wolves and two relay teams advanced to finals to represent NSU in the last session of the meet. As a team, 15 swims were season best times, eight were personal records, one was a freshman record, one was a school record and one was a NCAA B cut time.

In the long distance 1650 yard freestyle Maida Walters was a top finisher for Northern State, tallying sixth place overall and advancing to finals with a time of 18:48.29.

In the 100 yard IM, Ashley Dunn nabbed a place in the A finals with a finish of 1:03.33 for seven place overall in the prelims. Kayla Sproles advanced to B finals in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 53.62.

Freshman Edda Skoric finished atop all opponents in the 200 yard backstroke. Skoric beat out her own school record in the event with a time of 2:01.08, earning a NCAA B cut. Ashley Dunn , Jamie Fuse and Sierra Ohm would each join her by racing in the C finals.

The Wolves earned three more spots in finals in the 200 yard breaststroke as Kady Harris , Karlie Brown and Eliza Jacob all advanced to the B finals.

NSU kicked off the final session of the championships with the 1650 yard freestyle where sophomore distance swimmers Kalina Emaus and Maida Walters clinched fourth place and 14thplace respectively. Emaus hit the wall at 17:59.23, while Walters had an 18:48.29 finish.

In the 100 yard IM Ashley Dunn was a top finalist for the Wolves with an eighth place finish (1:03.06). Jamie Fuse and Makyl Ziegler also finished top-15 in the race.

Kayla Sproles was the lone Wolf to represent Northern State in the in the B finals in the 100 yard freestyle. Sproles finished tenth overall with a time of 53.16, nearing her school record of 52.40 set in 2015.

In the following event, the 200 yard backstroke, Edda Skoric claimed second place overall with a time of 2:01.41. The Wolves had four swimmers finish within seconds of each other in the 200 yard breaststroke, as Karlie Brown (2:29.91), Kady Harris (2:31.31), Johanna Wahl (2:32.68) and Eliza Jacob finished in tenth, 11th, 13th and 16th place.

The Wolves closed out the night with two relay teams participating in the 400 yard freestyle relay. The B relay team of Karlie Brown , Ashley Dunn , Kady Harris and Cassandra Maillet placed 11thoverall, while the A relay team of Kayla Sproles , Edda Skoric , Josie Gillund and Hannah Kastigar earned a 3:31.84 finish for fifth place. The foursome beat out the school record by three seconds.

Of 14 individual swims in the eighth and final session, NSU had six season best times, five personal records, with three Wolves finishing in the top-8.

Over the course of the week, Northern State finished with 96 season best times, 92 lifetime best times in 139 individuals swims. Eleven freshman records were broke, six school records, nine NCAA B cuts and one NCAA A cut. The relay teams also picked up an impressive four school records.

The Wolves claimed fourth place overall in the championships with 510 team points, despite receiving no points for the diving events.