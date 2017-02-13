Presentation College B’ball Teams Finish Weekend 3-1 Overall

ABERDEEN, SD –

FRIDAY

WBB

Waldorf Coll.

PC 83-53

The PC women hit 47% of their shots while holding Waldorf to a 31% shooting night, and the Saints went on to handle the Warriors with ease Friday at the Strode, 83-53. Sydney Larson went 10/13 from the floor for a game-high 22 points; Cora Lopez finished with 17p, eight rebounds, and seven assists; while Macy Toelle knocked in 15p. Presentation dominated the glass with a plus-13 rebounding advantage to help the cause.

MBB

Waldorf Coll.

PC 93-87 (OT)

The PC guys were out-shot by Waldorf, 51-40%, and were out-rebounded by the Warriors, 51-40, but a huge 12 turnover advantage (17-5) for the Saints helped the hosts pick up an OT win at the Strode Friday, 93-87. Elijah Valdez knocked in a career-best 37 points, while Donnell Minton added in 28p to go with eight assists and four steals.

SATURDAY

WBB

Viterbo Univ.

PC 67-62

The PC WBB team kept its solid shooting weekend rolling on SAT, notching a 67-62 win over Viterbo. The Saints hit 45% of their shots, while the V-Hawks sent in just 37%. Presentation was led by the 18p of Macy Toelle, while Sydney Larson dropped in 16p, and Cora Lopez sunk 11p. The Saints ended up plus-7 on the glass as well.

MBB

Viterbo Univ. 92-89

PC

The PC MBB squad couldn’t quite finish off a 4-0 weekend at the Strode, dropping a 92-89 contest to the V-Hawks. While PC was on point w/ their FTs (22/26), the team couldn’t get the stops they needed as Viterbo hit 52% from the field. PC, meanwhile, connected on 43% of their shots and was out-rebounded by five. Donnell Minton was everywhere w/ 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for PC; and Elijah Valdez continued his solid weekend w/ 32p.