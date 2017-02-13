Saints’ Softball Squad Starts Season 2-2

ABERDEEN, SD –

SATURDAY

Dordt Coll. 1-0

PC

A solo jack from Marissa VandenBerg was all the offense Dordt needed to hand the Saints’ softball team a loss in their season opener, 1-0. PC out-hit the Defenders, 4-2, but it was all singles for the host squad (from Haylee Hemmert, Kassie Orozco, Tawmie Berry, and Amber Ewert). Ashlynn O’Keefe shouldered the tough luck loss, striking out nine and walking just one.

DWU

PC 1-0 (8 inn)

The Saints got a walk-off win over DWU, 1-0, in 8inn on SAT. Haylee Hemmert singled to start the B8, then moved to 2nd base on a passed ball. Kassie Orozco ended things w/ an RBI-2B that sent Hemmert home. PC piled up 9H to just 3H for DWU. Celia Cerezo was the only Saint with multiple hits, going 2/3. Megan Mendonca went 7inn and allowed 2H before Ashlyn O’Keefe tossed the final frame to get the win.

SUNDAY

SB

RV VCSU 4-1

PC

The Saints managed just 2H in a 4-1 loss to VCSU Sunday as they began NSAA play. Amber Ewert plated Krystle Schweers for the lone PC tally. Kassie Orozco had the only other hit (a 2B) for PC. Ashlynn O’Keefe went the full 7inn in taking the loss, allowing 4R on 8H w/ 4K & 3BB.

Dakota St.

PC 7-6

The Saints’ SB squad wrapped up their 4-game stint in the dome w/ a hard fought win over Dakota State SUN night, 7-6. After building a 4-1 lead, PC fell behind 5-4, retook the lead at 6-5, got knotted up in the 5th, and scored the winning run in the 6th. Amber Ewert knocked in the game-winner on a single that scored Cortni Mendoza, who had singled, swiped 2nd base, and moved to 3rd on a ground out. Mendoza finished 4/4 w/ 3R, Ewert went 2/3 and plated three while scoring twice, and Kassie Orozco had a 3/4 game w/ 3RBI. Ashlynn O’Keefe threw the final 2.1 inn and allowed 2H w/ 5K for the win.