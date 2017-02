Weekend High School Sports Scoreboard

FRI SCHEDULE

GYM

State Gymnastics Tourney in Aberdeen

Class AA

1 – Watertown

2 – Mitchell

3 – RCS

8 – Ab Central

Class A

1 – Madison

2 – Deuel

3 – Brit-Hecla

4 – Milbank

Basketball

Ab Central [B]

Brandon Valley 64-55

BV out-rebounded AC, 34-17, to take a 9p win over the Golden Eagles.

AC – Cannon Hannigan 15p, Cole Bergan 14p, Jonah Dohrer 12p

Ab Roncalli 69-63

Clark [B]

AR – Gus Reede 30p; Brady Morgan & Conner Fiedler 14p

C – Jacob Prouty 22p

Faulkton [B]

Langford 66-37

L – Mason Larson 29p, 10r

F – Jack Aesoph 10p

Ipswich [B]

Sully Buttes 63-43

SB – Jacob Howard 23p

I – Andrew Fuhrman 22p

Webster [B]

Sisseton 43-36

S – Nate Nielsen 15p

Hamlin 50-48

Redfield [B]

H – John Roe 15p

RD – Alan Masat 12p

Brit-Hecla [B]

Milbank 66-43

M – Nathan Bien 23p

B – Tayon Hawkins 11p

Eur/Bow [B]

Herreid 67-47

TZ [B]

Deuel 56-53

D – Brandon Longstreet 20p

TZ – Gabe Akipa 13p

GPL [B]

Summit 50-40

Flo/Henry 69-32

Wilmot [B]

F – Kory Lane 17p

W – Rishawn Rios 13p

High-Harr [B]

Woonsocket 72-58

SCW – Trey Weber 18p

HH – Jharett Bloomenrader 27p

Kimball/WL 62-22

SBA [B]

S – Travis Hass 13p

Ab Roncalli 73-40

Clark [G]

AR – Grace Imbery 19p; Megan Streier & Mariah Winegar 18p each

C – Janae Kolden 14p

Faulkton 65-41

Langford [G]

F – Madison Boss 20p

L – Ady Dwight 14p

Ipswich [G]

Sully Buttes 85-53

SB – Racquel Wientjes & Chloe Lamb 25p each

I – Kamryn Heinz 20p

Red/Dol [G]

Groton 50-24

G – Audrey Wanner 19p

High-Harr [G]

Woonsocket 67-27

SCW – Myah Selland 20p, 10r

Freeman [G]

Warner 54-45

W – Laurie Rogers 24p

Eur/Bow [G]

Herreid 54-27

HS – Charlie Tisdall 18p

EB – Sam Raile 10p

Waverly-SS [G]

Castlewood 47-31

Wols-Wess 39-30

SBA [G]

W – Taylor Sprecher 15p, 12r

S – Susan Wilken 16p

WR

Huron

Ab Central 48-24

AC wins by Jacob Moore (TF, 23-7), Daymon Steuck (pin), Victor Padilla (pin), Austin Cihak (MD, 9-1), Collin Haar (dec, 7-4), Bradley Nelson (pin), Braiden Nelson (pin), Jake Flakus (pin), and Austin Maunu (forf).

Kimball QUAD

1 – Burke/Gregory (3-0)

2 – K/WL/P-G (2-1)

3 – Mo-Po (1-2) def. MV/P/C-S, 38-24

4 – MV/P/C-S (0-3)

Hockey

Aberdeen Lady Cougars 8-1

Watertown Lakers

Aberdeen out-shot Watertown, 60-11, in getting the win.

Ab – Rhiannon Abel 2G, 1A; Madyson Ogdahl 1G, 3A; Hailey Holland 1G, 2A; Kaitlyn Holland 1G, 2A; Kensington Eckhoff 1G; and Jayden Gross 1G.

SAT SCHEDULE

GYM

State Gymnastics Tourney in Aberdeen (day 2/2 – individual comp.)

Aberdeen Central highlights – Tessa Kimbler (4th on bars), Brooke Malsom (5th on vault), Aspyn Lundquist (10th on floor exercise, 13th in all-around)

Local Class A highlights…

Deuel – Morgan Kwasniewski (1st on bars, 1st on beam, 2nd in floor exercise, 2nd in all-around, 4th on vault), Simon Paige (4th on bars, 5th in all-around, 7th on beam, 7th in floor exercise), Elise Hotzler (10th in floor exercise)

Brit-Hecla – Hayle Schroeder (3rd in floor exercise, 6th on vault), Brooke Skoglund (4th on beam, 9th on vault, 10th on bars), Whitney Bredvik (8th on vault)

Milbank – Mackenzie Weinkauf (9th on vault)

Basketball

Ab Roncalli [B]

SF Christian 86-52

AR – Gus Reede 15p, Colton Cox 11p

Ab Christian [B]

Wolsey 68-48

WW – Bennett White 31p; Darian Ogunjemulusi 15p, 10r

AC – Jackson Becker 17p, Nehemiah Becker & Cramer Johnson 10p each

Langford [B] (DWU Classic)

Chamberlain 52-47

L – Mason Larson 26p

Sully Buttes [B] (DWU Classic)

White River 50-47

Groton [B]

Mobridge 42-39

MP – Dante Fischer 13p

G – Jonny Doeden 14p

Waverly-SS 70-63

NW [B]

W – Dillon Kranz 26p

N – Jarret Haven 17p, 13r

Potter Co 70-47

Tulare [B]

PC – Tanner Storer 21p

HT – Zach Binger 17p

Wakpala [B]

Bowdle 70-25

EB – Cole Kappenman 20p

Hamlin [B]

Sioux Valley 96-62

SV – Trevor Olson 24p

H – John Roe 19p

Sisseton [B]

Tri-Valley 61-36

TV – Will Steineke 29p, 10r

S – Benji Thompson 14p, 10r

Brandon Valley [G]

Ab Central 63-59 (2OT)

The Golden Eagles came back from a 14-4 deficit through 1Q of play to hand BV just their 3rd loss of the season, 63-59, in 2OT at the Civic Arena on SAT. Paiton Burckhard led the charge w/ 30p & 12r, and Haylee Mork hit for 11p. AC shot just 34%, but caused 27 Lynx TOs to make up for it.

Ab Roncalli [G]

Dakota Valley 65-57

DV – Peyton Wingert 26p

AR – Jami Ewart 16p, Mariah Winegar 15p, Grace Imbery 13p

Ab Christian [G]

Wolsey 71-34

Groton 43-30

Mobridge [G]

Todd Co 75-67

Miller [G]

Potter Co 51-40

Tulare [G]

PC – Karen Smith 21p

Wakpala [G]

Bowdle 58-25

Hamlin 69-39

Sioux Valley [G]

H – Lexi Wadsworth 20p, 16r

Lower Brule 64-59

TZ [G]

NW 64-49

Wilmot [G]

NW – Josie Clemens 26p

W – Amanda Ebben & Saraya Bronson 11p each

Waverly-SS 52-33

High-Harr [G]

WSS – Ali Kranz 19p

Herr/SA 47-45

Flo/Henry [G]

HS – Rachel Fiedler 23p

FH – Morgan Roe & Evie Kahnke 11p each

Jones Co [G]

Wau/Summit 45-27

WS – Makayla Zirbel 18p

Ipswich [G]

Freeman 71-36

I – Kamryn Heinz 17p

Warner 52-34

Timber Lk [G]

W – Laurie Rogers 17p

WR

Huron Invite

1 – Sturgis

2 – Ab Central

3 – Watertown

9 – Webster

12 – Milbank

Local Top 3 finishes…

AC – Victor Padilla (1st), Bradley Nelson (1st), Braiden Nelson (1st), Austin Cihak (2nd), Jake Flakus (2nd), Austin Maunu (2nd)

Webster – Sterling Rausch (2nd), Carter Shoemaker (3rd)

Holland Tourney in Howard

1 – Canton

2 – Beresford/A-H

3 – Howard

7 – Potter Co

9 – Groton

11 – Faulkton

13 – Deuel

Local Top 3 Finishers…

Groton – Wyatt Locke (1st), Brandyn Anderson (2nd), Trevor Pray (3rd)

Potter Co – Lucas Smith (1st), Alex Martinez (3rd), Preston Worth (3rd)

Faulkton – Gannon Martinmaas (2nd)

Deuel – Hunter Kloos (3rd)

Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers

Aberdeen Lady Cougars 10-0

Aberdeen out-shot SF, 44-9, in the win

Ab – Hailey Holland 3G, 2A; Rhiannon Abel 3G; Mikayla Santjer 1G, 1A; Kaitlyn Holland 1G, 1A; Haiden Stoltenburg 1G, 1A; and Taylor Mauer 1G.

SUN SCHEDULE

Hockey

Sioux Falls Flyers

Aberdeen Lady Cougars 9-2

Aberdeen out-shot SF, 39-25. Aberdeen finishes the regular season of league play undefeated again.

Ab – Kaitlyn Holland 3G, 1A; Rhiannon Abel 2G, 1A; Hailey Holland 1G, 1A; Morgan Dean 1G, 1A; Kensington Eckhoff 1G; Mikayla Santjer 1G; and Madyson Ogdahl 3A.