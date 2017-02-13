Wolves’ Softball Team Starts Year 3-1

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – On opening day of the 2016-17 season, the Northern State University softball team was defeated by Southwest Minnesota State 6-2, but then came back to defeat Minnesota Crookston 16-0 in the following game. The Wolves are now 1-1 in non-conference play early in the year.

Game One – Southwest Minnesota State

Southwest was first to rally in the contest, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning off a bases loaded walk, a double down the left field line and a sacrifice fly ball.

Northern State responded in the top of the next inning by putting their two lead off batters on first and second with back to back bunt singles. Sophomore Jenna Helgeson teed off for a triple down the right field line to cut the Wolves’ deficit to just two runs.

The Mustangs tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third off two hits, and the Wolves were unable to spike a comeback in the final four innings of play.

From the mound, Missy Elkins gave up seven hits for six earned runs and four strikeouts. In relief for the NSU, Rachel Albright held the Mustangs to just one hit in three complete innings pitched.

As a team, Northern State collected seven hits in 28 at bats. Jenna Helgeson led the Wolves from the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Katelynn Dilts , Rachel Albright , Kennady Thompson , Lauren Kunz and Ashley Clapp each notched one hit a piece.

Game Two – Minnesota, Crookston

After a slow offensive start in game one, the Wolves jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first inning against the Golden Eagles. Rachel Albright got the momentum going for the Wolves in the inning with a three-run homerun to left field to score Katelynn Dilts and Jamie Fisher .

NSU added to their lead in the bottom of the following inning, nabbing five runs off four singles, a double and two walks. Courtney Sjervan and Anne Jonas blasted homeruns in the third and fourth innings to give the Wolves a 16-0 advantage.

Both teams would go scoreless in the final inning to allow NSU the 16 run victory.

As a unit, Northern State notched 16 hits in the five innings of play. Lauren Kunz and Courtney Sjervan led the Wolves from the plate with three hits each. Sjervan went a perfect 3-3 with four RBIs. Katelynn Dilts , Madison Rutter and Katie Dawson recorded two hits a piece for the Wolves, while senior Rachel Albright followed up with three RBIs.

Sophomore Jamie Fisher earned her first shutout of the season from the mound, holding the Golden Eagles to two hit, while picking up four strikeouts.

On day two of the 2017 season, the Northern State University softball team earned a sweep with a 10-2 win over Dakota State and a 1-0 extra innings victory against Valley City State. With the two wins, the Wolves improve to 3-1 overall on the year.

Game One – Dakota State University

The Trojans opened play with a lead-off double to right center. After two infield groundouts, Dakota State scored their first run of the contest on a wild pitch.

The Wolves responded in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back homeruns from senior Katelynn Dilts and sophomore Jenna Helgeson . The solo homeruns would be the second of Dilts’ career and a first for Helgeson.

DSU tacked on their second and final run of the game in the top of the second inning off a single to center field and an error, however the Wolves bounced back from the one run deficit in the bottom of the same inning as Katelynn Dilts led off once again with an extra base hit. Jenna Helgeson and Rachel Albright tallied singles, followed by an RBI by Kennady Thompson .

Northern State added to their 6-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth with four singles, a homerun by Katie Dawson and two walks. The four runs would be enough to seal the 10-2 victory in five innings.

As a unit, the Wolves tallied ten hits in 25 at bats. Katelynn Dilts , Jenna Helgeson and Katie Dawson each added to NSU’s six homeruns early in the season. Katelynn Dilts , Jenna Helgeson , Rachel Albright and Madison Rutter collected two hits a piece, while Katie Dawson notched three RBIs.

From the mound, senior Missy Elkins earned her first win of the season after holding the Trojans to just three hits in five innings pitched. Elkins forced 11 groundouts in 19 batters faced.

Game Two – Valley City State University

Both teams remained locked in at 0-0 through the first seven innings of action. Northern State left nine runners on base throughout regulation play and would continue to stay aggressive on the base paths heading into extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jamie Fisher led off with a single to center. Shayla Steinley pinch ran for Fisher and advanced to second on a stolen base. With a runner on two and one out, Kennady Thompson stepped up to the plate and blasted a walk-off ground rule double to close out the game 1-0 in favor of NSU.

As a team, the Wolves tallied seven hits, led by Madison Rutter with two. Rutter went 2-3 from the plate with six putouts and one assist defensively. Jenna Helgeson , Jamie Fisher , Kennady Thompson , Rachel Albright and Katie Dawson each nabbed one hit through eight innings.

Jamie Fisher recorded her second victory of the year, holding the Vikings to just five hits in 26 at bats. Fisher picked up seven strikeouts, while forcing nine groundouts and five fly ball outs.

The Wolves will continue action from the National Training Center Games in Clermont, Fla. First pitch will be at 8 a.m. on March 3rd against Kentucky Wesleyan.