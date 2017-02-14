Aberdeen Wings Player Gets 1st Star Honors

ABERDEEN, SD (AbeerdenWings.com) – Thanks to two more wins over the weekend, the Aberdeen Wings pushed their winning streak to a season-high seven straight games and moved into 3rd place in the Central Division. Backstopping the team in both wins was 20-year-old netminder Forbes Ploszaj. The 6’1”/185 lb native of Gilbert, AZ, was solid in the Wings two wins, stopping 71 of 74 shots in the process. On Friday, Forbes made 37 saves in a 5-2 win over the visiting Minnesota Magicians. On Saturday, he made 34 saves in a 4-1 win, which completed the weekend sweep. Forbes has won his last six straight starts and hasn’t lost a game since January 20th. For his efforts between the pipes, Ploszaj received 1st star honors for the NAHL Central Division this week. 2nd star honors went to Logan Jenuwine of the Wings, who had three goals in two games.