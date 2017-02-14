Dentist opposes physician assisted suicide

PIERRE, S.D. (KXLG) – Senate Concurrent resolution 11 was up before the house Monday afternoon. Representative Leslie Heinemann, a Dentist, says the measure opposes physician assisted suicide. He presented the bill for two reasons.

Heinemann says the resolution most likely come before South Dakota voters in 2018.

The Attorney General’s opinion states that the law would apply to adults 18 and older who are terminally ill and of sound mind. Two doctors would also have to agree to the assisted suicide and so also would a state psychiatrist or psychologist. This would all have to take place within a 6 month timeframe the person’s death.

Heinemann said in his remarks Monday that the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal, has come to a point where more than 50 percent of, quoting Heinemann, “killings now are non-voluntary.”

He says it’s not about choice in the Netherlands or sound mind or about comfort care, but rather cost.

The initiated measure that may come before South Dakota Voters in 2018 states the physician cannot give the drug, the individual does not have to contact their family, and no state reports can list the act as a suicide or assisted suicide. He had a warning for legislators.

The measure passed out of the house on a 67-1 vote in support of the resolution.