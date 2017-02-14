Former Congressman Clint Roberts passes away

PIERRE, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Former South Dakota Congressman Clint Roberts, died Sunday night in Pierre. Roberts, who was 82, represented South Dakota’s second congressional district in the U.S. House from 1981 to 1983.

Roberts served in the state Senate from 1973 to 1979. He served as assistant minority leader from 1975 to 1976 and as president pro tempore from 1977 to 1978. After a campaign for the Republican nomination for governor in 1978, Roberts served as South Dakota’s secretary of agriculture from 1979 to 1980, during the administration of Governor William Janklow.

In 1980, Roberts was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the state’s second congressional district, which included the western portion of the state. He narrowly lost reelection in 1982 after the state lost its second district. Roberts again ran for governor in 1986, finishing a close second to George S. Mickelson, and served in Mickelson’s administration as director of the South Dakota Energy Office.

Don Frankenfeld of Rapid City served with Roberts in the state Senate in the mid 1970s.

Frankenfeld says some people didn’t take Roberts seriously.

Frankenfeld says Roberts worked hard to rise in Senate leadership.

Roberts’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre followed by a luncheon. Burial will be at the Presho Cemetery.