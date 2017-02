High School Sports Scoreboard for Monday, 2/13/17

Basketball

Mitchell [B]

Ab Central 65-40

Aberdeen forced 26 TOs and coughed it up 13x on their end in the win.

AC – Cannon Hannigan 17p, Brandon Kusler 14p

M – Carter Cavanaugh 13p

Ab Roncalli 71-44

Groton [B]

AR – Gus Reede 20p; Braden Sommers 13p; Conner Fiedler 11p, 10r; Conner Deutsch 11p

G – Seric Shabazz 17p, Bennett Shabazz 14p

Timber Lk 52-45

Bowdle [B]

EB – John Kolar 18p

Wilmot [B]

Webster 70-37

Web –Mason Roerig 13p, 14r; Riley Reetz 13p

Wil – Dylan Jurgens 14p

Mo-Po 56-49

Ipswich [B]

M – Dante Fischer & Jaidon Sjomeling 19p each

I – Dylan Northrop 19p

Wols-Wess 60-57

Highmore [B]

W – Bennett White 16p, 13r

H – Max Ring & Jharett Bloomenrader 17p each

Herr/SA 76-46

McLaughlin [B]

Ab Central 58-29

Mitchell [G]

AC won the TO battle, 20-11, and went plus-8 on the glass while holding the Kernels to 6FG.

AC – Paiton Burckhard 21p, Haylee Mork 13p

Langford [G]

Tulare 60-51

HT – Erin Barrie 25p

L – Ady Dwight 24p, 13r

Timber Lk 44-30

Bowdle [G]

EB – Sam Raile 10p

Morris Area, MN 43-33

Sisseton [G]

S – Laci LaFromboise 13p

Elkton/LB [G]

Waverly 57-35

WSS – Ali Kranz 20p