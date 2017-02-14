NSU Wraps Up Heptathlon Competition

MANKATO, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern State men finished off the final three events from the NSIC heptathlon on Monday, with TJ Hochstetler leading the team. Hochstetler finished tenth with 4,541 total points. The junior opened the day in 13th overall following the first day of competition. To catch up on day one, read the recap here.

Hochstetler rounded out competition running an 8.90 in the 60m hurdles, clearing 3.90m in the pole vault, and running a 2:54.67 in the 1000m run. Kelson Brewer followed in 13th, tallying 4,093 points in his first NSIC multi. Brewer notched a 9.67 in the 60m hurdles, 3.80m jump in the pole vault, and 2:50.10 in the 1000m run.

Deshonn Brown and Bryce Malsam notched times of 9.01 and 9.06 in the 60m hurdles, while Malsam cleared 4.20m in the pole vault.

The NSIC Indoor Championships will resume in two weeks from Mankato on February 24th and 25th. Competition will run throughout the two days, with full championship information on the NSIC page.