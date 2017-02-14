PC enrollment numbers up

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Presentation College announced recently that spring enrollment numbers have been tallied and they’ve seen a 9 percent increase from last spring. PC Director of Marketing and PR Tim Beckham says that they’re excited that Presentation College continues to grow.

Beckham says that they want to continue to boost enrollment at PC every year.

Presentation College’s enrollment numbers increased at the Aberdeen Campus, the campus in Fairmont, Minn. and through PC’s Online virtual school. This increase comes after Presentation College had its all-time highest enrollment in the fall of 2016 with 821 students, a 7 percent increase from 2015.