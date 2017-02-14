Pierre to get new fieldhouse

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – The Pierre School Board Monday night accepted the low bid from Sharpe Enterprises to build a new fieldhouse at Hollister Field.

Pierre School Business Manager Darla Mayer announced that the school district received 9 bids on the project, and Sharpe was the low bid at $1.572 million. The bid includes a new Daktronics scoreboard.

Pierre School Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt says that this dream would not have been a reality without a joint venture between the school and an anonymous donor.

Glodt adds the biggest advantage to the new fieldhouse is that both teams will not have to change for the game at the middle school.

He adds that there is no way that the fieldhouse would have been constructed if it wasn’t for the anonymous donor, who still has not revealed their identity.

The fieldhouse will be built circling the end of the track, closest to the large parking lot at Hollister Field. Construction on the project is intended to start by the end of the school year in May.