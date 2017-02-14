Rounds wants President to be tougher on Russia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds joined a number of other republican Senators in a letter to President Trump, calling on him to be tough on Russia.

Rounds says they think the U.S. needs a harder line with Russia.

Rounds says Russia is competing with the U.S. in a number of areas around the world.

Rounds says Russia has taken a confrontational stance with the U.S.

Rounds says they hope the President will reconsider the position he has taken so far on relations with Russia.