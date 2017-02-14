Sisseton elementary closed until at least Thursday

SISSETON, S.D. (KWAT) — An update on that fire last week that forced teachers and students to evacuate a Sisseton elementary school.

A news release issued by the school district Monday afternoon indicates Westside Elementary will be closed at least through Thursday of this week, with classes being cancelled.

The fire broke out Friday morning in a mechanical room and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the building. The fire is not considered suspicious.

The news release states the school will not be accessible to students or the public until structural engineers can inspect the building to ensure its safety.

The Sisseton School District hopes to resume classes for elementary students by Feb. 21, and will provide an update later this week.