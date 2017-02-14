Wolves’ Ristau Notches 4th NSIC Player-of-the-Week Honor

BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) –

NSIC North Division Player of the Week

NSU’s Miranda Ristau (C, 6-2, Jr., Warner, SD / Warner HS)

– Averaged 26 points per game in home wins over UMC (83-52) and BSU (76-55)

– Shot 22-of-31 from the floor for a shooting percentage of 71.0

– Picked up 12 total rebounds, six of which were offensive boards

– Collected a career-high 10 blocks against Bemidji State

– Averaging a team-high 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game

– Currently fourth in the NSIC in scoring (17.2), third in field goal percentage (56.6) and third in blocked shots (2.4)

– Named NSIC Player of the Week for the fourth time this season (12/12/16, 1/23/17, 1/30/17)

NSIC South Division Player of the Week

Augustana’s Logan O’Farrell (G, 5-11, Jr., Summit, SD / Summit HS)

– Averaged a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in two road wins

– Set a career-high in rebounds with 17 in a 74-72 win at USF

– Scored 18 points in a 68-57 win at SMSU

– Shot 61.1 percent from the field and was a perfect 5-for-5 from behind the arc over the weekend

– Added three blocks and two steals on the weekend