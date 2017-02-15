Christ Wolff

(October 7, 1922 – February 11, 2017)

|

|

|

Christ Wolff, 94 of Forbes, ND died Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen, SD. He was born October 7, 1922 in McIntosh County, ND to Martha (Wageman) and Christ Wolff. Christ was baptized January 6, 1923 at St. Peters Lutheran Church and confirmed July 19, 1936 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Forbes. He lived in the Forbes area all his life and attended school in Forbes. On April 20, 1945 he married Leona Hoffman. This marriage was blessed with two children. Christ spent two years and five months in the Army during World War II serving in the Philippine Islands. He returned to Forbes and worked for Forbes Equity Exchange for 11 years. He then farmed and later worked as a rural mail carrier for 23 years, retiring in 1988. He held various positions on the township board and church council, volunteered at the Peoples Store in Forbes. In 1998 Christ and Leona moved to Forbes where he lived until his death. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. They spent 12 years wintering in Texas. Christ is survived by his wife, Leona; daughter: Judy (Floyd) Westerman, son: Anthony Wolff; granddaughter Samantha (Aaron) Tomschin; one brother: Ted (Karen) Wolff and several nieces and nephews. Christ was preceded in death by his parents, one brother: Ferdinand Wolff and four step brothers: Roger, Elmer, Larry and Christ Haas.

The funeral is 10:30am Wednesday, February 15 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Forbes with Pastor Alan Eppen officiating. Visitation is 3-7pm Tuesday with a prayer service is 5:30pm at Hoven Funeral Chapel, Ellendale. Burial is at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Forbes with Military Honors. Arrangements by Hoven Funeral Chapel, Ellendale.