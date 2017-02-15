Dorothy Marie O’Donnell, 90

Dorothy Marie O’Donnell November 07, 1926 – February 12, 2017



Dorothy O’Donnell, 90, of Redfield and formerly of Orient, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Redfield.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Faulkton. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the funeral service.

Dorothy Marie O’Donnell was born to Louis and Ella (Herring) Schroeder at Lebanon, SD on November 7, 1926. She grew up on a farm near Seneca until the age of 12 when the family moved to a farm southwest of Faulkton. She attended Orient High School through the 12th grade.

Dorothy was united in marriage to John “Leo” O’Donnell on December 1, 1943 in Pierre. Following their marriage, the couple lived and worked at the Lincoln Ranch northeast of Aberdeen until they saved enough money to purchase a farm southwest of Rockham. In 1950 they sold their farm and purchased another farm northeast of Orient where they raised their 4 children: Lyle, Gail, LeAnn and Jim. The couple resided on the farm until 2004 when they moved to Miller.

Leo passed away in 2008 and Dorothy continued to live in Miller until March of 2011 when she became the first resident to move into the new Star Court C Apartments at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield. Dorothy later transitioned to the Court B Assisted Living wing until she entered nursing home in 2016.

Dorothy was a member of the Orient Lutheran Church for 54 years where she was actively involved in the ladies’ aide, church board and served as a Sunday school teacher. She also served as a 4-H leader and was an active member of the Orient American Legion Auxiliary and a neighborhood Extension Club. In her leisure time she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, baking and gardening.

Dorothy is survived by her sons Lyle (Jamie) of Viborg, Gail (Mary) of Redfield, and Jim of Rapid City; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Harvey (Elaine) Schroeder of Bowdle and Ed Schroeder of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Lavern in 1948; and daughter, LeAnn in 1976; two brothers; and two sisters.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Dorothy’s arrangements.