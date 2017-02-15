Ellen Wheelhouse August 23, 1929 – February 10, 2017



Ellen Wheelhouse, 87, of Highmore, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Highmore Health in Highmore.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Highmore. Burial will follow at the Highmore Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. followed by a 6:00 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the church.

Ellen “Toots” Louise Fawcett Wheelhouse was born on August 23, 1929 at the Miller Hospital. She was the second child born to George and Johanna (Hasart) Fawcett. She grew up Peno Township, Hyde County. She attended school at East Peno School and traveled there by horseback. She attended Ree Heights High School for 2 years then transferred to Miller High School. She was involved in chorus, band and basketball. While attending high school, she boarded at various homes in Miller and graduated in 1947. During her youth she spent time milking, tending to stock cattle, chickens, pheasants and pigs. She helped with shocking grain, haying and whatever outside chores her father needed help with. One day while helping her dad push the cows across the creek, the Shetland pony dumped her in the creek and he wouldn’t let her get back in the saddle all muddy and wet. When helping paint the granary, she fell and ended up with red hair. Her mom taught her how to sew and cook which helped with her participation in 4-H activities which included showing baby beef, cooking and sewing.

While working at the Hand County Extension Office, she met George Wheelhouse. They were married at the Cedar Church on September 26, 1948. They lived on a farm in Peno Township owned by her parents. In spring of 1949, her parents bought the Norman Hall place and they resided there until 1987 when they moved to Highmore. During this time, they raised Hereford cattle, milk cows, chickens and pigs. She loved raising a large garden and preserving the bounty of her work. She assisted George with the farming and plumbing books until they retired. To this union 6 children were born: Diane, DeWayne, Loren, Mark, Linn, and Lennice. She enjoyed the farm life and the neighbors. While raising her children she was a 4-H leader, and active member of the Cedar Church. She was busy milking cows, raising chickens and pheasants, and hosting friends. Everyone was welcome at Ellen’s table. She welcomed 13 grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She later welcomed 15 great-grandchildren into her family.

During her retirement, she enjoyed cooking for church events, making doughnuts and noodles to share with her friends, crocheting sweaters for the mission kits, and making blankets and afghans for graduations and baby gifts. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Golden Age Club, Jolly Jane Extension club, Cedar Church Women, and the Highmore United Methodist Women. She was proud to have been awarded the “Jewel of a Women” award by the Highmore United Methodist Women.

Ellen survived by DeWayne (Ev) Wheelhouse, Melissa (Luke) Mangold, Krissie (Nick) Bierman, Hailey, Katie, Waylon Bierman; Loren (Edith) Wheelhouse, Angie (Darren) Harvey, Winston, Andrea, Bailey, Lacey Harvey, Roxy (Jason) Hall, Scott (Andrea), Cruise, Collins Wheelhouse; Daisy (Nathan) Johnson; Mark (Betty) Wheelhouse, Brett (Kelly) Wheelhouse, Brendon, Trevor, Haeden, MaKenzee Wheelhouse, Daron and Brystol Wheelhouse, Damon Wheelhouse, Linn Wheelhouse, Shelley (Mike) Roemmich, Brad (April), Chase Wheelhouse; Lennice (Curt Miller) Peterson, Amanda (Dustin) Randi, David Bouza, and William Peterson; her sister, Bernadine (Mark) Johnson; brother, Robert Fawcett; sister-in-law, Susan Finley and nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.

Ellen was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Wheelhouse, her husband, George Wheelhouse, her parents George and Johanna Fawcett, her sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Frank Novotny, her sister-in-law, Marjean Fawcett, her nephew, Steve Novotny, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Fred and Elaine Wheelhouse, John and Armista Wheelhouse, Anna Mae and Luverne Murra, Mary and Richard Bradke, and Minnie Binggeli.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Ellen’s arrangements.