Gwendolyn “Gwen” Stanley, 84

WEBSTER – Gwendolyn Stanley 84 of Webster passed away Thursday February 9, 2017 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday February 13, 2017 at Fiksdal Chapel in Webster. Inurnment will be in the Webster Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Sunday 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Marie Czmowski was born on January 14, 1933 to Frank and Violet (Barnett) Czmowski at Webster, South Dakota. She attended primary school St. Otto’s Catholic School in Webster, as a boarding student and graduated from Webster High School in 1951.

She married Forrest Grimes on December 31, 1952. To this union six children were born, infant daughter, Forrest Jr. Valerie, Georgia Fred, and James. The couple farmed in the Crandall area for several years. In 1970, Gwen returned to Webster and worked at Bain’s Cafe and managed The Municipal Liquor Store.

Gwen married Russell Stanley on September 3, 1983 and moved to Valley City North Dakota. She worked at the Valley City newspaper. She and Russel purchased the Paddock Lounge in Valley City and ran it until their retirement.

Russell passed away in 2006. Gwen returned to Webster at that time to help care for her daughter Valerie. Gwen made her home in Webster for the past ten years until her passing.

Gwen had a contagious laugh and loved to have fun! She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, dancing, playing cards/board games, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and reading. She was a phenomenal cook, some of her famous dishes being potato salad, rhubarb crunch and apple crisp, just to name a few! Gwen work at Needs Anonymous. She loved the volunteers and the activities; she hated to miss a shift.

She will be greatly missed by her children: Forrest Grimes of Crocker, SD, Georgia (Jerry) Peterson of Mesa, AZ, Fred Grimes of Elkton, SD, and Jim (Laurie) Grimes of Webster, SD, son-in-law Randy Franson of Webster, SD, two sisters: Shirley (Charles) Paul of Ft. Meyers, FL, and Carol Barko of Minneapolis, MN, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Gwen was a beloved aunt and is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter in infancy and daughter Valerie Franson.

