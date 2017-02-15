Monica Jean “Jeanie” Carda

Obituary – NO photo

Monica Jean “Jeanie” Carda, 88, of Aberdeen, and formerly of Chelsea, SD, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 409 3rdAvenue SE, Aberdeen, with Father Barry Reuwsaat as celebrant.

Monica’s wishes were to be cremated with burial taking place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Aberdeen.

No visitation will take place prior to the service.

Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary & Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Friends may sign Monica’s online guestbook and also view her service via the live stream service link atwww.schriversmemorial.com.

Monica was born on February 23, 1928 to Henry and Margaret (Humphrey) Reed and was raised with her sisters on their farm near Athol, SD. She attended school for eight years at Pioneer Country School and graduated from Athol High School in 1945 with the honor of Valedictorian. After graduation, Monica taught school at Weiderhoff Country School for a year and then went to work for Northwest Bell as a switchboard operator in Aberdeen.

On May 5, 1949 Monica was united in marriage to Leo Carda at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chelsea, SD.Guided by her faith, Jeanie worked alongside Leo on the family farm north of Chelsea raising five boys until 1986.She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society in Chelsea and played the organ for Sunday services for many years. A polished homemaker and gardener, Jeanie was an excellent cook and baker; there was always great food, wonderful brownies, pies and a family favorite, chocolate chip cookies. Sunday afternoons were spent around the kitchen table playing countless games of cards.

In 2002, Leo and Monica moved from the farm to Aberdeen. This brought them closer to their grandchildren’s activities where you could find them cheering on the sidelines at cross-country meets, basketball and soccer games, and in theatre seats for dance recitals. While in Aberdeen, Monica enjoyed singing with the Dakota Sunshine Singers. She was also a member of RSVP and Red Hats.

Grateful for having shared her life are her five child