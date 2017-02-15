A private family memorial service for Robert Glenn Kaas, 52, of Aberdeen, SD, will be at a later date. Robert died February 6, 2017 at his home in Aberdeen.

Robert Glenn Kaas was born April 2, 1964 to Ernest and Virginia (Dockter) Kaas in Jamestown, ND. As a kid, Robert loved to go on work trips with his dad to fix up cars. He went to school in Aberdeen, SD, Sioux Rapids, IA, and graduated from Jamestown High School. After school, Robert joined the Army National Guard. Robert worked as an automobile body man for most of his life, owning his own business for a short time. He also worked as a machinist and welder at Goodrich in Jamestown, ND.

Robert loved everything to do with country life. He was a very private man and enjoyed his time on his own out in the country. Robert had a great fondness for his motorcycle rides, no matter the distance. If he wasn’t out working on vehicles or riding his motorcycle, Robert could be found fishing.

Grateful for having shared Robert’s life are his son, Mathieu Ross; mother, Virginia (Darrell) Bjerke; grandson, Isaac Ross; sisters: Sue Job, Dawn (Mylo) Gilbertson, and Anna (Eric) Farthing; brothers, Ernest Kaas and Allen (Terry) Kaas; step-brothers: Kevin, Steve, Scott and Chuck; step-sisters: Terrie, Amber, and Chalsey; uncle, Glenn (Carol) Kaas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Robert in death are his father, Ernest Kaas, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

