Rosetta M Hargrove, 66

Rosetta M. Hargrove

(May 22, 1950 – February 8, 2017)



Mass of Christian Burial for Rosetta M. “Rose” Hargrove, 66, of Eureka, is 1:00 PM Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Eureka. Fr. Tom Clement will serve as Celebrant.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM to the time of the service Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Eureka City Cemetery.

Rosetta was born to William Francis and Catherine Eudoras (Williams) Higgins at Fort Campbell, KY. Being born into a military family she moved many times during her younger years. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, TX.

She married Monte Freeland and they made their home in Ft. Lewis, WA. Two children, David and Cathy, were born of this union.

She returned to Texas for a brief time before moving to Colorado. It was in Colorado that she started her career in the moving, storage and transportation industry. She really enjoyed this line of work and had attained a Safety Manager position with Graebel Van Lines.

She retired and moved to Eureka, SD after visiting the town with a friend. During her time in South Dakota she devoted her life to helping others by volunteering at the thrift store in Eureka and teaching Catechism at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosetta moved to Aberdeen where she continued to give of her time for the betterment of others. She was active in the North Central Foster Grandparents program and spent time working with children at Roncalli Catholic Schools.

Rose, as she was known to family and friends, enjoyed writing poetry and had even had a book of poetry published. She also loved to spend time with family and friends, traveling, internet gaming, her pets and she cherished her Irish heritage.

For the last year and a half her failing health had led her to long term healthcare facilities for care.

Rose died February 8, 2017 at Avera Eureka Healthcare Center.

She is survived by her son, David Freeland of Aberdeen; three brothers, Daniel G. (Erica Tucker) Higgins of Aberdeen, Mack D. Higgins of Eureka, and Roger E. Higgins of Aberdeen; two sisters, Vera Louise “Sue” Higgins of North Norwich, New York and Paula Michelle (William) Craig of Omaha, NE; one grandson, Justin Ellis of Aberdeen and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Ellis of Aberdeen as well as her special friend, Deb Mehlhaff of Aberdeen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Catherine Patricia Ellis; and one brother, William Francis Higgins, Jr.

Funeral arrangements are with Gramm Funeral Home of Ipswich.

