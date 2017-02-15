Vickie L. Dvorak May 24, 1944 – February 08, 2017



Vickie L. Dvorak, 72, of Redfield, SD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 1030 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Redfield. Reverend Marty Toepke-Floyd will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Eastern Star Home Chapel and then from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield. A prayer service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Family will be present during this time to accept condolences. Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. (www.thelen-hykefuneralhome.com)

Vickie L. Jensen was born May 24, 1944 in Aberdeen, SD to Hans and Delphine (Bush) Jensen. She lived in Brentford, SD until 1955 when her family moved to Redfield. Vickie attended grade school in Brentford and graduated from Redfield High School in 1962.

Vickie married Ronald Dvorak on October 7, 1962 at the United Methodist Church in Redfield and the couple resided in the same home in Redfield for 50 years. They raised three daughters together: Lisa, Sandra and Susan.

During her last year of high school, Vickie began working at the state hospital and school where she worked in the kitchen and supervised five of the residents. She also worked at the Coast to Coast store and later as a substitute aide at Redfield Elementary School. She soon became a full-time teacher’s aide for 5th grade and then a Reprographics Specialist and she retired after 28 years with the Redfield Public School.

Bowling was an activity that Vickie enjoyed for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, painting, ceramics, cooking and baking. She like traveling with Ron all over the United States and especially trips to visit their grandchildren and relatives. Vickie loved reading books, listening to music and going for long walks outside. She also attended all her children’s school and sports activities and traveled often to her grandchildren’s sports, plays and musical events.

Vickie was a member of the United Methodist Church and was active in the church as a Sunday school teacher and in church circles and committees. She was also active with the Rural Letter Carrier’s Auxiliary and held several officer positions. She was a past Brownie and Girl Scout leader for many years and served on scout committees.

Vickie’s final act of kindness was organ donation for Alzheimer’s research. She has been in the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Program for about ten years.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Ron, of Redfield; her daughter, Lisa (Mark) Meriweather of Sioux Falls, SD and grandson Conner Meriweather; her daughter Sandy Poland of Virginia Beach, VA and grandchildren: Richard McMahan, Naomi Poland and Dana Albers; and her daughter, Susan (Ryan) Neeman of Roseburg, OR and grandchildren: Jade Neeman, Coral Krieger and Amber Gurule. She is also survived by her sisters: Lavonne (Ron) Friest of Basin, WY and Deanna Logar of Billings, MT; and her brother Doug (Pat) Jensen of Highland Park, CO.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Marcia Ferguson and Bebe Wright and a brother, Danny Jensen.