Walter H Neth, 81

Walter H. Neth June 28, 1935 – February 11, 2017



Walter H. “Wally” Neth, 81, of Menno, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at Salem Reformed Church, Menno with Rev. Michael Hecht presiding. Burial will be at a later date in the Menno Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2017 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Wally was born on June 28, 1935 to John and Ella (Kludt) Neth at their family farm near Scotland, SD. Wally’s father, John, was killed by lightning on June 21, 1941. Wally’s mother remarried Julius Zeeb in 1943 and the family relocated to Menno, SD. He was confirmed on June 19, 1949 at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, SD. Wally enlisted into the United States Army on April 8, 1955 and served oversees in Korea until 1957 as a medic. After his tour of service, he returned home and farmed in the Menno area for 32 years. He met Diane Orth and the two were united in marriage on November 21, 1981 at the United Church of Christ in Scotland, SD. They had one child, John Walter, who was born on October 4, 1983. In 1989, Wally took a position as the propane truck driver for Cenex in Lesterville, SD. He retired from Country Pride Coop in 2012 after 23 years of service.

Wally enjoyed hunting, fishing and driving, especially the trolley at the Menno Pioneer Power Show or as the “East River Mailman” for Country Pride Coop. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and “grand-dog,” Jasper.

Wally is survived by his wife, Diane, Menno; son, John (Lindsay) Neth, Brandon; grandchildren: John “Will” Jr., Ella and Aiden Neth, Brandon; brothers: Elmer (Dorthy) Neth, Yankton, and Carl (Linda) Zeeb, Menno; sister, Eleanor (Wilbert) Renner, Springfield; brother-in-law, Ken Orth (George Paolucci), Boston, MA; sisters-in-law: Nadine (Gordon) Jensen, Wakonda, Elda Zeeb, Menno, and Addie Zeeb, Yankton; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Neth and Ella (Julius) Zeeb; brothers: Wilmer (Esther) Zeeb, Emil Zeeb, Leo Zeeb; sister, Delores (Lee) Quast; sister-in-law, Marion (Jim) Sonichsen; and several nephews and nieces.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Wally’s arrangements.