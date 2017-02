PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – Newly elected South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman is developing a busy agenda for his first few weeks.

He says he will be working with the central committee on finances.

Lederman says they will work out the budget, among other goals.

Lederman says this year will launch into the next election year.

Lederman was elected over incumbent Chair Pam Roberts at the Central Committee last weekend in Pierre.