Nearly one-third of college freshmen need remedial classes

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) – Some state legislators are having heartburn over the numbers of incoming freshmen that need remedial classes in college.

The last report from the South Dakota Board of Regents showed that just over 30 percent of freshmen needed some catch up classes.

Yankton School Superintendent Dr Wayne Kindle says they are realistic with their students thinking of going on to higher education.

Kindle says parents also need to have realistic expectations.

Kindle says they have students that want to go on to college or tech schools, or have other plans.

Remedial classes at the universities cost the same as other courses, but don’t count as credits toward graduation.