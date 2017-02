WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – A Mexican Senator has proposed a bill that would ban imports of U.S. corn, and turn to South America for their supplies. Mexico currently buys about 28 percent of the U.S. corn crop.

South Dakota Congresswoman Kristi Noem says it’s just talk at this point.

Noem says it should not be a distraction from ongoing trade contracts.

Noem says the U.S. needs to expand export markets.

President Trump has said he wants to renegotiate NAFTA, calling it a “bad deal” for the U.S.