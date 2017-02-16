Northern Men’s Basketball Team Makes 1st Regional Rankings

NCAA.com – The 1st Regional NCAA D-II Basketball Rankings are out and the NSU MBB squad made the top ten list in the Central Region. The Wolves are just in the top ten, sitting 9th in the region. Top-ranked team in the nation, Northwest MO State (MIAA) is in the top position, followed by AR-Monticello (GAC). SMSU is ranked 3rd in the region, followed by East Central (GAC). MSU-Moorhead sits 5th, then AR Tech (GA), Upper Iowa, Augustana, and Northern. Rounding out the group is Central MO (MIAA).

On the ladies’ side, Emporia State (MIAA) is ranked 1st, followed by Harding (GAC), and Pittsburg State (MIAA). MSU-Moorhead sits 4th, then Central OK (MIAA), Central MO (MIAA), and AR Tech (GAC). The 8-10 spots go to NSIC teams, with Augustana, Wayne State, and Winona State finishing the top ten list.