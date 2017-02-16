NSU Track & Field Squads Hosting Sunday Clinic

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – The NSU track and field teams will host clinic this Sunday (February 19) on the NSU campus for boys and girls in grades 7-12. The two session clinic kicks off with registration from 11-11:30a in the Barnett Center. The cost of the camp is $20 per participant, or $35 which also includes a NSU track and field camp T-shirt. The camp features two sessions beginning at 12p & 1:15p with warm-ups at 11:30a & a clinic wrap-up at 2:30p. Registration forms are available online at NSUwolves.com.

Session one will focus on sprints, high jump, pole vault, shotput, and distance running, while session two will cover hurdles, long/triple jump, discus, and a continuation of the pole vault, distance, and high jump.

Pole vaulters in attendance are asked to bring their own poles to the clinic. All participants are reminded to bring proper workout attire and spikes/competition shoes. Weather permitting, distance runners may head outside.

For more information, email the Wolves’ track and field teams at NSUtrack@northern.edu.