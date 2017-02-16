Sioux Falls to host National Pheasant and Quail Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSOO) – The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau will be attending the 2017 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in Minneapolis beginning Friday.

Teri Schmidt of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau says her staff will be on hand to pre-remote the 2018 National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic which will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Schmidt says the event will generate big business for Sioux Falls.

The Minneapolis Fest is expected to draw up to 25,000 people over the course of three days.