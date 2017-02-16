Smittys Sign-ups Begin Today

The 2017 Smittys Youth League spring baseball will take to the fields from early-April to late May. The league is open to boys and girls that are in the 1st through 6th grades during the current school year.

Teams are made up by school attendance and current grade level. There will be three divisions of play: Rookies – 1st/2nd grade, Minors – 3rd/4th grade, and Majors – 5th/6th grade. Players in the 2nd and 4th grades will be allowed to play up a division if desired by the parents and approved by the league. Each division will play 8 to 12 games including a season ending tournament. All age divisions will use a pitching machine.

Practices will tentatively start the week of April 3rd, weather permitting, and games will start the week of April 10th. Teams are coached by adult volunteer parents. The success of this league comes from the help of its volunteer parent coaches. Any parents interested in helping coach, please indicate so on the registration form. Players will be contacted by his or her coaches after teams have been assigned and coaches meeting held. Any special request by parents will be looked at on a case by case basis prior to teams being formed, but not guaranteed depending on team limitations.

The registration fee is $50 for one player, $90 for two players, and $115 for three players in a household. Registration will be open February 16 through March 10. A $20 fee will be assessed for late registration. Please note – players registering late are not guaranteed to play on his or her school team and are subject to being placed on other teams to fill/balance rosters. For more information, go to AberdeenSmittys.com or email ahasmittys@gmail.com