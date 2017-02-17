Are we on? (Dave Vilhauer blog)

It’s that time of the year.

Ever since I was a little boy, the appeal of late February was always an exciting time for me. It signaled the start of post season basketball action. A time when every single game carried significant meaning.

They say the more things change the more they stay the same. I guess in part, that can be said of me. I am much older now, have more weight, less hair, and well, I’ll let you decide on the knowledge difference. However, the one thing that has remained a constant for me through the years is the excitement that post-season basketball brings.

Districts and regions start for girls’ teams next week and for boys’ squads the following week. While the post-season games haven’t even started yet, I can tell that things are already getting interesting.

There were several scores this past week that had me raising my eyebrows and scratching my head. It seems like just when you have things figured out, the unexpected happens.

That in a nutshell is the beauty of post-season contests. Underdogs turn into Mighty Dogs, and the regular season can basically be thrown out the window. There is an electricity in the air that is seldom seen at most contests during the rest of the year.

I love how athletes who played so cautious just weeks leading up to districts or regions now have an unlimited energy supply because they know there is no tomorrow. Coaches pull out all the stops, fans cheer just a bit louder, and everything reaches fever pitch.

I cannot think of a single year when I have not gone to a district or region tournament since my elementary school days. My role has ranged from casual fan, to working member of the media to proud parent of a player. Regardless of my lot, the basketball post season is always something to look forward to.

The games, much like the weather, can be very unpredictable and offer many surprises this time of the year (often times, the bigger the event, the worse the snowstorm).

But no matter what happens on the court, I walk away knowing that Spring is right around the corner. And if that doesn’t get you excited, you probably don’t live in South Dakota.